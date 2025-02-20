After comfortably winning the ICC CWC League 2 fixture, the Oman national cricket team are set to lock horns again with the USA national cricket team, this time for a three-match T20I series. The Oman vs USA 1st T20I 2025 will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 20. Unfortunately, spectators in India cannot watch the Oman vs USA T20I live telecast as the game has no official broadcasters in India. Fans in India can however tune into the Fancode app and website for the Oman vs USA T20I live streaming, after paying a subscription fee. Oman vs USA ODI Becomes First Match in International Cricket To Have Every Ball Bowled by Spinners, Historic Feat Achieved During ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27.

Oman vs USA T20I live:

Good morning from Oman! 👋 Everything’s set for #TeamUSA’s first T20i against Oman! 👊 🏏 USA 🆚 Oman ⏰ 2:00am PST | 4:00am CST | 5:00am EST 📍 Al Amerat Cricket Ground#USAvOMAN pic.twitter.com/OMFPl9V20E — USA Cricket (@usacricket) February 20, 2025

