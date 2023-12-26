Virat Kohli posed for a headshot session in the Indian cricket jersey ahead of the India vs South Africa 1st Test, on December 26. Pictures of the star Indian cricketer in the Indian Test jersey have gone viral. The Indian Test jersey has undergone a slight change, as was seen during the India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test with the Dream11 logo colour being changed from red to blue. The India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and it starts at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India have never beaten South Africa in South Africa and it will be interesting to see how the Men in Blue go about proceedings this time around. 'You Will Get an Answer for Sure in Due Course' Says Team India Captain Rohit Sharma On His T20I Future.

See Virat Kohli's Pics in Indian Test Jersey

Virat Kohli in the photoshoot ahead of Test series against South Africa. - The 🐐 is ready to rule...!!!! pic.twitter.com/VCkzEc6Qkw — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 26, 2023

