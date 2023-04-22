Some quick use of the impact player subs once again from both Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants as they bring in Jayant Yadav and Prerak Mankad respectively. In a wicket gripping and stopping, GT bolstered their spin attack adding Jayant Yadav to the ranks, also considering the left handers in the opposition. LSG, meanwhile, wants to increase their batting depth considering Deepak Hooda's poor form.

Jayant Yadav Introduced As Impact Player

Prerak Mankad Introduced As Impact Player

LSG brings PRERAK MANKAD in place of Amit Mishra as Impact Player.#GazabAndaz #IPL2023 #LSGvGT — SuperGiantsArmy™ — LSG FC (@LucknowIPLCover) April 22, 2023

