Priya Mishra showed what she was capable of by striking twice in one over during the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match in WPL 2025 on Sunday, February 16. The young leg-spinner, who did not have a great WPL debut in the tournament opener against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, trapped Tahlia McGrath with the third ball of the 11th over. The Australian reviewed the on-field umpire's decision which was out and reviewed that the ball had touched the pad first before hitting the bat. Priya Mishra stamped her authority further by castling Grace Harris with the fifth ball of the over. The Australian right-hander went for a wild slog and missed the ball which crashed into the stumps. Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates of WPL 2025.

Priya Mishra Gets Two Wickets in One Over

