OUT! Deandra Dottin strikes for the second time and she gets Uma Chetry this time! The right-hander wanted to clear the fielder but found Priya Mishra who took a simple catch. UP Warriorz have been dented again and Gujarat Giants continue to be ahead in this match. Uma Chetry c Priya Mishra b Deandra Dottin 24(27)
Deepti Sharma and Uma Chetry are looking to battle it out for UP Warriorz in the middle and the side has scored 55/2. At the moment, Gujarat Giants will be happy with this run rate and will look to put more pressure.
UP Warriorz have scored 41 runs while losing two wickets inside the powerplay and Gujarat Giants will be pleased with that effort. After Kiran Navgire threatened to provide a quickfire start to the UP Warriorz, Ash Gardner and her team bounced back by dismissing both openers.
OUT! Vrinda Dinesh has to depart and it is Ashleigh Gardner who has struck in her first over once again! The off-spinner castled the right-hander who attempted a sweep and Gujarat Giants have attained the momentum. Vrinda Dinesh b Ashleigh Gardner 6(8)
OUT! Deandra Dottin has struck and she has dismissed Kiran Navgire, who was looking dangerous. The right-hander was struck right in front of the stumps and though she took a DRS, the review should there was no bat involved. Kiran Navgire lbw b Deandra Dottin 15(8)
UP Warriorz have had a good start with Kiran Navgire hitting two boundaries off the first over bowled by Sayali Satghare. Gujarat Giants are under pressure early on.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants: Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry(w), Deepti Sharma(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud
Gujarat Giants' playing XI vs UP Warriorz: Beth Mooney(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam
Ashleigh Gardner has won the toss and Gujarat Giants will bowl first in this match against UP Warriorz in WPL 2025.
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates: After being handed a defeat in the WPL 2025 campaign opener, Gujarat Giants will aim at bouncing back and registering their first win of the season when they take on UP Warriorz. You can check the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match scorecard here. The Gujarat-based franchise had finished in the bottom spot in the past two editions of the WPL but came up with a promising start this time around as they clashed with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. New captain Ashleigh Gardner's all-round brilliance and her predecessor Beth Mooney's half-century were the only positives for Gujarat Giants, who conceded a defeat to the title holders due to sloppy fielding and dropped chances. They will look to rectify their mistakes against UP Warriorz. Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of GG-W vs UPW-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online.
UP Warriorz on the other hand, will look to get their WPL 2025 up and running with a victory. The franchise were handed a massive blow with captain Alyssa Healy being ruled out due to injury and Deepti Sharma was named captain. The experienced all-rounder will have a big task on her hands but with some quality players on her side, the likes of which include Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Ecclestone among others, the UP Warriorz can back themselves to have a winning start. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Sit in Second Place After Starting Campaign With Thrilling Win over Mumbai Indians.
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Squads:
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Danielle Gibson, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali
UP Warriorz: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma(c), Uma Chetry(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chinelle Henry, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar