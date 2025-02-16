Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates: After being handed a defeat in the WPL 2025 campaign opener, Gujarat Giants will aim at bouncing back and registering their first win of the season when they take on UP Warriorz. You can check the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match scorecard here. The Gujarat-based franchise had finished in the bottom spot in the past two editions of the WPL but came up with a promising start this time around as they clashed with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. New captain Ashleigh Gardner's all-round brilliance and her predecessor Beth Mooney's half-century were the only positives for Gujarat Giants, who conceded a defeat to the title holders due to sloppy fielding and dropped chances. They will look to rectify their mistakes against UP Warriorz. Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of GG-W vs UPW-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online.

UP Warriorz on the other hand, will look to get their WPL 2025 up and running with a victory. The franchise were handed a massive blow with captain Alyssa Healy being ruled out due to injury and Deepti Sharma was named captain. The experienced all-rounder will have a big task on her hands but with some quality players on her side, the likes of which include Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Ecclestone among others, the UP Warriorz can back themselves to have a winning start.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Squads:

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Danielle Gibson, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali

UP Warriorz: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma(c), Uma Chetry(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chinelle Henry, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar