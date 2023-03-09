Islamabad United will face Lahore Qalandars in the next match of the Pakistan Super League 2022-23 on Thursday, March 9. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of PSL 2023. The important match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Sports 5 SD/HD. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of this game on the SonyLiv app and website. Mohammad Hafeez's House Targeted by Thieves, Over USD 20,000 Among Other Valuables Stolen.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Live on SonyLiv

