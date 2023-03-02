Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will face each other in the next match of PSL 2023. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Lahore Qalandars are coming into this match with a big win over Islamabad United. Quetta Gladiators meanwhile suffered a loss against the same opposition. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of PSL 2023. The game will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Sports 5 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming on the SonyLiv app or website. Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi and Aaron Finch to Captain Teams in Legends League Cricket 2023.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators on SonyLiv

