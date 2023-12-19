Harshal Patel has been signed by Punjab Kings for a sum of Rs 11.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction on December 19. The all-rounder was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore before the IPL auction and was expected to fetch a big bid. He will now play for Punjab Kings, who fended off interest from other teams to sign the player, who previously held the Purple Cap in the IPL. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Harshal Patel Sold to Punjab Kings

