Indian batsman Virat Kohli failed once again in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and got dismissed cheaply during the semi-final match against England. Kohli tried to step down the wicket and got bowled by English pacer Reece Topley. After Virat got dismissed he was dejected and was sitting disappointed in the dressing room. Kohli has been one of the best match winners for India so far and there have been many bad patches in his life. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid was seen consoling and having a chat with him in the dressing room. Fans React As Virat Kohli Fails To Deliver Once Again During IND vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final.

Rahul Dravid Consoles Dejected Virat Kohli

Don't be sad, King Virat Kohli. We will win! We want a roaring Kohli. We can't see you like this. 😭😭#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/a1zoso3wpr — Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) June 27, 2024

