Railways registered the highest successful run chase in the history of the Ranji Trophy as they chased down 378/5 to beat Tripura by five wickets. Captain Pratham Singh had provided a solid platform in their record run chase as he scored 169 runs off 300 balls with 16 fours and one six. Mohammad Saif also starred with 106 runs as Railways chased down the target in 103 overs. For Tripura, Manisankar Murasingh took three wickets while Rana Datta and Bikramjit Debnath took one apiece but that was not enough. The previous highest total in the Ranji Trophy that was successfully chased down, was 372/4 which Saurashtra chased against Uttar Pradesh in 2019. Mumbai Captain Ajinkya Rahane Given Out ‘Obstructing the Field’, Assam Players Withdraw Appeal Later During Ranji Trophy 2024 Match.

Railways Register Highest Run Chase in Ranji Trophy History

Railways record highest successful run chase in Ranji Trophy history. During a match against Tripura, Railways chased down 378 runs Target. Tripura 1st Innings - 149 Railways 1st Innings - 105 Tripura 2nd Innings - 333 Railways 2nd Innings - 378/5 Pratam Singh- 169 Saif- 106 pic.twitter.com/OKh0VbMc64 — Don Cricket 🏏 (@doncricket_) February 19, 2024

