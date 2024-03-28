Rajasthan Royals won their second match of the IPL 2024 season as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium. Batting first, the home side put up a challenging 186-run target with the help of Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 84 runs. Delhi Capitals struggled early in the innings but experienced David Warner (49 runs) and Tristan Stubbs (44 not out) put DC in a strong position. Defending 16 runs in the last over, Aavesh Khan brilliantly used variations and conceded just four runs, handing RR a 12-run victory. RR now has four points from two matches, while DC is still searching for their first win in the competition. Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Argue With Umpire Over Overseas Players Limit After RR Field Rovman Powell During IPL 2024 Match Against DC.

