Ravichandran Ashwin is the talk of the town at the moment as he got to 500 wickets in Test cricket, on Day 2 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley to get to the mark and he became just the second Indian bowler to achieve this feat in Test cricket. As Ashwin attained the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket, praise poured in from the cricket fraternity. Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik and BCCI secretary Jay Shah were among the ones to laud the premier spinner. Ravi Ashwin 500th Test Wicket Video: Watch India Spinner Dismiss Zak Crawley To Achieve Historic Landmark.

'Monumental Achievement'

From Chennai to the cricketing cosmos, @ashwinravi99's journey to 500 Test wickets is a saga of grit, guile, and unrivaled skill. A monumental achievement that cements his legacy in the annals of cricketing history. Bravo, Ashwin!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/R7hNC7QV9M — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 16, 2024

'Congrats Champion'

500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler! In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a huge milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Cb48ZJE3XO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2024

Legendary Indeed!

Legendary stuff @ashwinravi99 congratulations #500 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 16, 2024

'Awesome Ashwin'

Climbed the Mount 500. What an incredible achievement!!! Awesome Ashwin 🙌 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 16, 2024

Harsha Bhogle Lauds Ravi Ashwin

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Congratulates R Ashwin

Hats off to @ashwinravi99 for achieving an incredible feat of securing 500 test wickets. Your outstanding talent and unwavering commitment have left a lasting mark in cricketing history.@BCCI pic.twitter.com/Hxrr1bP71K — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 16, 2024

