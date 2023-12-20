Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood went unsold for IPL 2024 season. Although fellow Australian teammates broke records in the IPL 2024 Auction, Hazlewood was not considered by any team. One photo has been going viral over social media which shows representatives of RCB giving not-so-interested reactions after listening to the name of Josh Hazlewood. IPL 2024 Auction: List of Sold and Unsold Players, Check Team-Wise Cricketers Bought in Indian Premier League 17 Bidding Event.

Have a Look at the Photograph Here

RCB reaction when asked about Josh Hazlewood. pic.twitter.com/Iomybm6I4N — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)