There has been speculations ongoing about MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL since Chennai Super Kings won the title in 2023 and considered it might be the best moment for Dhoni to draw curtains on an illustrious career. In a recent talk show in which Dhoni was present as guest, one of the hosts mentioned him as a retired cricketer. The other host corrected him immediately saying 'Retired From International Cricket'. Dhoni agreed to that immediately and pointed to some CSK fans in the audience as well. Fans spotted the hint and made the video viral on social media.

MS Dhoni Hints at Returning in IPL 2024 For CSK

