Richa Ghosh did a MS Dhoni, pulling off a sensational run out on the last ball to dismiss Sophie Ecclestone and take the RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 clash into a Super Over, the first-ever in the Women's Premier League. And interestingly, it was the same venue that had seen 'Captain Cool' inflict a similar run out during an India vs Bangladesh match at the 2016 T20 World Cup. The crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a thrilling clash which eventually saw UP Warriorz beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Super Over. It was all possible due to Sophie Ecclestone, who pulled the game back for UP Warriorz after it seemed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru would win. Sophie Ecclestone smashed two sixes and one four in the last over bowled by Renuka Singh Thakur. However, Kranti Goud, who was on strike for the last ball, failed to make any connection and Sophie Ecclestone, running to the danger end, fell short of her crease. UP Warriorz Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Super Over Thriller in WPL 2025; Sophie Ecclestone Stars as Deepti Sharma and Co Defeat Defending Champions.

Watch Richa Ghosh Pull off MS Dhoni-Like Run Out in WPL:

What a game! After a brilliant last-over effort from Ecclestone, Renuka Singh kept her cool, taking us to the first Super Over of WPL!#WPLOnJioStar 👉 Royal Challengers Bengaluru v UP Warriorz | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports 18 Khel pic.twitter.com/xAGAdScuZz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 24, 2025

Watch MS Dhoni's Inflict Iconic Run Out in 2016:

