It has not been long since retired India national cricket team legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant for playing a bad shot and getting out during the recently concluded Border Gavaskar trophy in Australia. Now, Pant has shared a story on his official Instagram handle, where he is seen giving an acting shot for a new endorsement with a company called "GoIbibo". In that hilarious story, the 27-year-old Lucknow Super Giants' new captain can be seen mimicking the exact moment and saying the exact words that Gavaskar said while reacting to Pant's wicket from the commentary box "Stupid, Stupid, Stupid"! MS Dhoni Causally Hits Six During CSK's Training Session At Chepauk Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Mimicking Sunil Gavaskar's Comment:

Sunil Gavaskar After Rishabh Pant's Wicket:

