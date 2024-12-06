Australia captain Pat Cummins showcased his class with the ball as he removed India star batter Rishabh Pant with a brutal short-pitch delivery during the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 in Adelaide. The incident happened during the 5th ball of the 33rd over when Cummins bowled a short-pitched delivery towards Pant. The ball hits the deck and kicks off towards the wicketkeeper-batter. Pant got into an awkward position and hopped up to defend the ball. However, he lost control as the ball kept climbing on him, and it hit the shoulder of the bat and ballooned up in the air, and Marnus Labuschagne took an easy catch at wide gully. Pant was removed for 21 runs. IND 109/6 in 32.5 Overs | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 1: Pat Cummins Gets Rishabh Pant, India Six Wickets Down.

Pat Cummins Takes the Price Wicket

Pat Cummins is that fired up after getting Pant with the bouncer!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cC8Yxdlvpm — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)