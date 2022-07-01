Rishabh Pant owned proceedings with a magnificent hundred while Ravindra Jadeja stayed undefeated 83* as India ended Day 1 of the fifth Test against England on a high. Having reduced to 98/5 at the one stage, India were in a real spot of bother but Pant and Jadeja had other plans. The two stitched a 222-run partnership characterized by some exquisite shots and good running between the wickets. Together, they lifted India out of trouble as the Men in Blue finished with a relatively good score on the board.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)