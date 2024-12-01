India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have revealed the name of their second-born as Ahaan. Ritika took to the social media platform Instagram, wherein the cricketer's wife shared an early Christmas post, where members of the Sharma family were in focus celebrating the festival. In the post, a fourth member (son) apart from Rohit, Ritika, and daughter (Samaira) Sammy, could be seen wearing a Santa hat named Ahaan. Rohit and his wife Ritika were blessed with a newborn on November 15, 2024, which saw the India batter miss the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024. Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Welcome Baby Boy, India Test And ODI Captain Likely To Play IND vs AUS 1st Test In Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram Story

Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram @ritssajdeh)

