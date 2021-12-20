Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar met traffic cop Suresh Dhumse after his timely intervention saved Tendulkar's friend following a road accident. Mumbai police took to Twitter and shared the post.

Master Blaster meets Bestman on Field. .@sachin_rt met and applauded PC Suresh Dhumse whose timely response helped Mr. Tendulkar's friend get admitted to Nanavati Hospital after a road accident at Santacruz PStn Junction.#MumbaiPoliceForAll pic.twitter.com/isDXux0JoR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 20, 2021

