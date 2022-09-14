Sachin Tendulkar revealed his 'combo of a lifetime' as he cleaned the handle of his bat handle while listening to music. In a video shared on social media by the iconic cricketer, Tendulkar explains how one should clean the handle of a bat and keep it slightly sticky and also talks about the background music that was playing in his room.

Watch Video:

Bats 🏏 & music 🎼 a combo for a lifetime!#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/mVP83WNB3M — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)