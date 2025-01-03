Scott Boland received a standing ovation at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) after he took two wickets in two balls on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 3. The right-arm pacer, who has been impressive throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, induced a big shot from Rishabh Pant which the southpaw miscued and Pat Cummins ended up taking the catch. Next ball, he found the edge of the bat of Nitish Kumar Reddy, the centurion in Melbourne with Steve Smith taking a good catch. India were left 120/6 at that stage with Scott Boland completing 50 wickets in his Test career. As he was walking back to the boundary, fans stood up and applauded his effort. Was Washington Sundar Out or Not Out? Third Umpire's Decision Sparks Controversy During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Scott Boland Receives Standing Ovation from Fans at SCG

Scott Boland gets a hero's welcome as he returns to the boundary 🙌 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/M2opYFsWlv — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)