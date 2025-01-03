Was Washington Sundar out or not out? The third umpire's decision sparked controversy on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 3. The left-hander looked to play a pull shot to the delivery by Pat Cummins and seemingly missed the ball with Alex Carey taking the catch. However, Alex Carey appealed and Australia subsequently used a DRS after the on-field umpire did not give it out. Upon watching the replays several times, third umpire Joel Wilson saw that a little spike emerged on the Snickometer as the ball passed the glove. The umpire also checked for a deflection and eventually, the Snickometer, which showed spikes throughout was used to determine the decision. Fans felt the call was not right and wondered why the TV umpire used the snickometer while earlier giving preference to visual deflection in case of Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in Melbourne. Why Was Virat Kohli Given Not Out? Simon Taufel Explains Reason Behind Third Umpire Ruling Out Steve Smith's Catch During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

