Was Washington Sundar out or not out? The third umpire's decision sparked controversy on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 3. The left-hander looked to play a pull shot to the delivery by Pat Cummins and seemingly missed the ball with Alex Carey taking the catch. However, Alex Carey appealed and Australia subsequently used a DRS after the on-field umpire did not give it out. Upon watching the replays several times, third umpire Joel Wilson saw that a little spike emerged on the Snickometer as the ball passed the glove. The umpire also checked for a deflection and eventually, the Snickometer, which showed spikes throughout was used to determine the decision. Fans felt the call was not right and wondered why the TV umpire used the snickometer while earlier giving preference to visual deflection in case of Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in Melbourne. Why Was Virat Kohli Given Not Out? Simon Taufel Explains Reason Behind Third Umpire Ruling Out Steve Smith's Catch During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

'Washington Sundar Was Clearly Not Out'

@BCCI Washington sundar was clearly notout. Unconclusive evidences are being turned in Australia's favour throughout thr series. — indian (@SweetShreyas) January 3, 2025

'Inconclusive Evidence'

That was inconclusive evidence to overturn onfield umpire’s decision and give Washington Sundar out. Snicko and the third umpire has been disastrous for India in this series#AUSvIND — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) January 3, 2025

'Can't Believe'

I can't believe they gave Washington Sundar out #AUSvIND — jackson from Australia (Stroud Boys Standing By) (@breauxtown) January 3, 2025

'That Was Not Out'

That was not out Washington Sundar There was a murmur all through out, even before it reached the bat, no spike at all with the glove, biggest spike after it had passed Terrible third umpiring — Apurv Nagpal (@apurvnagpal) January 3, 2025

'Why is Washington Sundar Out?'

“Why” is Washington Sundar out? — Ashwin Kumar (@ashwin_kumarV) January 3, 2025

'Pretty Controversial'

I don’t think Washington Sundar was out. That is a pretty controversial decision. #AUSvIND — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) January 3, 2025

'Terrible Decision'

Every benefit of doubt has been to the Aussies, Washington sundar’s snicko showed an even bigger bump after the ball passed bat, that was because of the foot movement. Terrible decision — CFC Adi (@CFC_Adiii) January 3, 2025

