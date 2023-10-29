Shikhar Dhawan's lookalike was spotted sitting at the Ekana Cricket Stadium as India faced England in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 29. The fan sported a hairstyle that is very similar to that of the Indian cricketer and pictures of him at the stadium in Lucknow, watching the IND vs ENG match have gone viral. Fans in India love their cricket and cricket stars and several of them have had hairdos and styles similar to that of their favourite players. India Team Wears Black Armbands in Memory of Iconic Spinner Bishan Singh Bedi During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Against England.

Shikhar Dhawan's Lookalike

One More Pic

A Shikhar Dhawan lookalike in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/EeFyLSEBKW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 29, 2023

