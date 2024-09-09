Shoaib Bashir took an impressive catch close to the boundary rope to dismiss Kusal Mendis during the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test on Monday, September 9. This happened in the fifth over of Day 4 when the right-handed Mendis attempted to pull a bouncer from Gus Atkinson. Mendis made a good connection and the ball seemed to be heading for a boundary but Bashir had other ideas. He dived full length to grab the ball with both hands, helping England have their first wicket of the day. Sri Lanka, needing to chase 219 runs to win the third Test match, got over the line with Pathum Nissanka scoring a century. Sri Lanka Defeat England By Eight Wickets in 3rd Test 2024; Pathum Nissanka's Century Helps Visitors Secure Memorable Victory Over Ollie Pope's Side.

Shoaib Bashir Takes Diving Catch to Dismiss Kamindu Mendis

WHAT. A. CATCH! Take a bow, Shoaib Bashir 😱 pic.twitter.com/FbGeZMwXMo — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 9, 2024

