Sri Lanka reduced the gap in the Test series against England as they secured a clinical 8-wicket victory in the third and final Test match. England won the Test series, but the defeat in the last Test made them lose out on crucial WTC points. Sri Lanka got the hold of the English conditions by the end of the Test series and it reflected in their game. Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando shared 7 wickets among themselves as they wrapped up England for 156 in the second innings, setting a target of 219 in front of them. Pathum Nissanka, who also scored a half-century in the first innings, scored his maiden hundred and remained unbeaten on 127, guiding Sri Lanka to a memorable victory. Shoaib Bashir Takes Impressive Diving Catch to Dismiss Kamindu Mendis During ENG vs SL 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Sri Lanka Defeat England By Eight Wickets in 3rd Test 2024

What a fantastic victory to end the series! Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets in the 3rd Test. Congratulations to the team on a brilliant performance! 👏 #ENGvSL 🏏 pic.twitter.com/VZk1HUyWWb — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)