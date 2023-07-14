In ICC’s big move, the men and women cricketers will receive equal prize money from ICC events. The move will help ICC to achieve prize money parity by 2030. Following ICC’s big initiative, several former cricketers and pundits have praised the ICC for bringing such a move and India's former batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, was the latest one to praise the ICC. ICC Announces Equal Prize Money for Men’s and Women’s Teams Competing in International Cricket Council Events.

Sachin Tendulkar Praises ICC for Equalising Prize Money

Brilliant initiative by @ICC to bring parity in men's and women's teams at ICC events. This is a significant moment for our beloved sport, marking a major step towards gender equality. Let's continue to inspire and empower generations through cricket! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)