A bizarre incident was spotted during the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. During GT's batting was going, the broadcaster camera randomly picked out a fan in RR jersey. He started with the Pushpa celebration in front of the camera but soon started to make obscene gestures at camera. Fans were shocked and the video of the spectator went viral on social media. Out or Not Out? Fans Divided After Riyan Parag Controversially Given Caught Behind By Umpire During GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Spectator Making Obscene Gestures On Broadcaster Camera

