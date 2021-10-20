Ireland have won the toss and opted to bowl first in Group A fixture of T20 World Cup 2021 against Sri Lanka. Both teams have won their opening game and will be aiming to replicate that result, moving closer to a Super 12 qualification.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock(w), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young

Ireland will field first after winning the toss 🪙 Which side are you backing? #SLvIRE #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/uPjOyyTOOO — ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2021

