Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan is a well-known celebrity and is also quite famous in the cricketing circles, thanks to his various T20 franchise teams. Ahead of the AUS vs SA ODI 2025 series, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh and South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma were seen posing with the trophy, striking the King Khan's iconic pose. Shah Rukh Khan's raising of the arms is undeniably one of the most recognisable poses around the globe, which has somewhat become a trademark for the Bollywood actor. SRK fans took to the social media platform X and expressed their opinions over Bavuma and Marsh striking the iconic Bollywood actor pose, which largely received fond reactions. Check out some of the fans' reactions below. Kagiso Rabada Ruled Out of AUS vs SA ODI Series 2025 With Ankle Inflammation, South Africa National Cricket Team Announces Kwena Maphaka As Replacement.

Temba Bavuma and Mitchell Marsh Ace SRK Pose

Mitch Marsh & Bavuma Do The SRK Pose ❤️😄 pic.twitter.com/xdlAugX7tQ — CRIC ADDA 🏏 (@cricadda07) August 18, 2025

SRK Mania

SRK MANIA GOES GLOBAL! - Temba Bavuma & Mitch Marsh recreate Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose – proving love for the Bollywood King transcends borders! ❤️ [📸: Albert Perez]#LingOrm #AsiaCup2025 #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/6VGGtliC9z — Cricket With RS (@badkebhai) August 18, 2025

Bollywood Takeover

Love for SRK knows No Bounds

THE SRK POSE BY BAVUMA & MARSH. ❤️ [📸: Albert Perez] - Shah Rukh Khan is loved by everyone in the world.#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/lvYNYn4gZM — Rakesh yadav (@Yadavrakesh63) August 18, 2025

King Khan Pose Rules Reins

SRK vibes ✨ Temba Bavuma & Mitchell Marsh strike the King Khan pose with the ODI series trophy🏆#AUSVSSA pic.twitter.com/weQIj3FAOh — Rana Ahmed (@RanaAhm01973563) August 18, 2025

