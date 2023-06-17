A big moment in the Ashes 1st Test Day 2 at Edgbaston as Usman Khawaja survives while batting on 112 as Stuart Broad overstepped during the delivery that dismissed Khawaja. Khawaja has been the batting mainstay for Australia in this innings., scoring a century and controlling the play while stitching crucial partnerships. It was important to take his wicket with the second new ball, but despite Broad being able to do that, it got chalked off. Usman Khawaja Throws Bat in the Air in Celebration of His 15th Test Century During Eng vs AUS Ashes 2023 First Test Day 2 (Watch Video).

Stuart Broad No Ball Video

Drama at Edgbaston as Usman Khawaja survives 🍿 How much could this no-ball impact the result of the match? #SonySportsNetwork #RivalsForever #ENGvAUS #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/xswjeinVtA — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 17, 2023

