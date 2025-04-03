AI can either be a boon or a curse, and Google's Generative AI, which is experimental, is a new source of information for the internet-savvy people. However, the information provided by Google's Generative AI can also be false, as seen in a recent query posted by a fan who asked the search engine AI about Suryakumar Yadav's brother. Interestingly, the experimental AI responded by calling West Indies cricketer Sunil Narine the Indian cricketer's brother, which is false. Fact Check: Is Sunil Narine Muslim or Hindu? Is His Father’s Name Shahid or Shadeed? Know Truth About The Viral Claims Being Made

Google Generative AI's Answer On Suryakumar Yadav's Brother

Google Generative AI's response to Suryakumar Yadav's brother

