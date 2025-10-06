Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine attained special landmarks in their respective careers during the NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6. The New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 marked the 350th international match for Suzie Bates, one of the longest-serving members of the White Ferns. Her compatriot and New Zealand captain Sophie Devine also featured in her 300th international match in the NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Ahead of the NZ-W vs SA-W match, Suzie Bates posed with a jersey while Sophie Devine held a cap that marked these landmarks for the cricketers. Suzie Bates Becomes First Women’s Player To Play 350 International Games, 38-Year-Old Achieves Feat During NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Suzie Bates Completes 350 International Appearances, Sophie Devine Features in 300th Match

Two of New Zealand's very best 🇳🇿 650 internationals between Suzie Bates (350) and Sophie Devine (300). #NZvSA #CWC25 📷 = ICC/Getty pic.twitter.com/MyAVkDQGWX — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) October 6, 2025

