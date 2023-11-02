The term 'Bazball' is now official with it now being included in the Collins' Dictionary. Made popular by the England Test cricket team's aggressive batting approach under head coach Brendon McCullum, the term now has official recognition. However, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne did not seem quite pleased, to be honest with this development and stated it as 'garbage.' A video shared by cricket.com.au has gone viral where Labuschagne is reacting to 'Bazball' getting official recognition, where he also says, "I don't know what that is."

