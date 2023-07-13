Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed one and all by scoring a spectacular 100 on his Test debut, during Day 2 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test in Dominica, on Thursday, July 13. The left-hander has worked incredibly hard in domestic cricket and rose to attention with some sensational performances. He was deservedly handed his international debut in this game and he has repaid the faith the team management put in him. Not just his teammates but netizens on social media were all praise for the young left-hander, who has become the 17th Indian batsman to score a hundred on Test debut. See some reactions below. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First India Opener to Score A Century on Test Debut Away from Home, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

'Future of Team India'

Yashasvi Jaiswal - the future of team India! pic.twitter.com/sQszUXfkaN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2023

'A Great in the Making'

Celebration by Yashasvi Jaiswal after completing the maiden Test hundred. The great in making!! pic.twitter.com/wnk0V3XPhY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 13, 2023

He Indeed Has!

From Selling Panipuri to Scoring a Century on a Debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal came a long way! This lad is something else!!🫡 pic.twitter.com/cSYWrJFAdy — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) July 13, 2023

He Has Made EVERYONE Proud!

From here to the biggest platform in league cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal has made his dream come true through hard work and determination. Made his parents proud. ❤️ #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/xBLIgoZl9N — Priyanshu (@PriyanshuVK18K) July 13, 2023

Hard Work Always Pays Off!

Hard work always paid off Yashasvi Jaiswal is a real life story Inspiration #WIvIND #YashasviJaiswal pic.twitter.com/r9FK8oMXG0 — Ash (@Ashsay_) July 13, 2023

'Dream Start'

A dream start for Yashasvi Jaiswal in International cricket. So happy for him. pic.twitter.com/uUpXR8TqOL — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 13, 2023

'Remember the Name'

Century at the debut !! 👏🏻 Remeber the name Yashasvi Jaiswal. This guy will rule the cricket world. pic.twitter.com/ibRe4aBMaH — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) July 13, 2023

The Power of Dreams!

Coming from a small village and scoring century on the debut of Test cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal is showing that you can dream no matter where you come from. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MYhMdraEyN — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) July 13, 2023

