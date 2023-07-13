Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed one and all by scoring a spectacular 100 on his Test debut, during Day 2 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test in Dominica, on Thursday, July 13. The left-hander has worked incredibly hard in domestic cricket and rose to attention with some sensational performances. He was deservedly handed his international debut in this game and he has repaid the faith the team management put in him. Not just his teammates but netizens on social media were all praise for the young left-hander, who has become the 17th Indian batsman to score a hundred on Test debut. See some reactions below. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First India Opener to Score A Century on Test Debut Away from Home, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

'Future of Team India'

'A Great in the Making'

He Indeed Has!

He Has Made EVERYONE Proud!

Hard Work Always Pays Off!

'Dream Start'

'Remember the Name'

The Power of Dreams!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)