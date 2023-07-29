Central Zone cricketer Rinku Singh has been spotted training with weights ahead of clash against Northeast Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. Rinku has been recently selected in the Indian cricket team for the Asian Games 2023 and fans are hopeful of his performance in the competition. Although, his explosive training video with the weight has made some fans skeptical who don't think it is the right method to do training. Concerned fans questioned his training method and guidance and took to twitter to share their thoughts. Rinku Singh Sweating It Out at Gym Ahead of Central Zone vs North East Zone Deodhar Trophy 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Doesn't Look Right

This doesn't look right.. but I shouldn't speak against someone training under the guide of fitness professionals, should I? https://t.co/97pgDCuHg8 — Bagher Baicha 🇧🇩👨🏿‍🦱🐅 (@BagherBaicha) July 29, 2023

Seems Terrible

I've not lifted a weight in my life but this seems terrible. Almost as if he's just portraying a hypermasculine mirror of himself for the camera, desperate to reach out to his cult in times of trouble. Injure ho jaaoge https://t.co/4ivAh3LM3g — five-time world champions (@ChadvumaFan) July 29, 2023

Best Ways to Break Your Back

Bhai ye fast forwarded hai kya ? If not, you can see one of the best ways to break your back while weight training. And guess what, where he is right now, at NCA. https://t.co/XViqKowjwK — Navleen Kaur (@NavleenSpeaks) July 29, 2023

Ego Lifting?

That’s the shittiest way to do barbell row. Form over weights. Looks like a classic case of ego lifting. https://t.co/kesxzWi5n7 — R (@utdmu20) July 29, 2023

Fans Question the Method of Lift

Is he doing it in right way? https://t.co/v8ET6ZUbW2 — 008 (@_from_india) July 29, 2023

More Fans Question the Method

Um.. is this supposed to be correct? 😳 https://t.co/1Vf1Fk2PVw — Sejal 🏏 (@sejal_mokal) July 29, 2023

