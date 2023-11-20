Sachin Tendulkar penned a post on social media in which he congratulated the Australian Cricket Team on their win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against India. Sachin also consoled Team India after their loss in the ICC CWC 2023 final. Sachin said- "I can imagine the agony of the players, fans and well-wishers and what they must be going through." Virat Kohli Wins Best Fielder Medal: Watch Video of Indian Dressing Room Post CWC 2023 Final Defeat to Australia

Social Media Post By Sachin Tendulkar

Congratulations to Australia on their sixth World Cup win. On the most important day of the biggest stage, they played better cricket. Hard luck Team India, just one bad day in an otherwise sterling tournament can be heartbreaking. I can imagine the agony of the players, fans… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 20, 2023

