Renuka Singh Thakur was on fire in the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 6. The right-arm fast bowler who made her comeback to the team, showed why she was such a highly-rated cricketer as she dismissed Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey off consecutive balls. While Dunkley tried to dab the ball and then it bounced off her elbow onto the stumps, Capsey played down the wrong line and the ball crashed into her off-stump. Her fiery start gave India a solid start in the match. Danielle Wyatt Completes 150 T20I Appearances for England Women’s Team, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023.

