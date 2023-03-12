UP Warriorz are currently playing against Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. After opting to bat first, UP finished with a good total of 159/6 in their twenty-over quota. Australian duo Alyssa Healy 58(46) and Tahlia McGrath 50(37) scored half-centuries for the UP side. Meanwhile, spinner Saika Ishaque once again delivered a good performance. She removed both Healy and McGrath within one over and finished with a figure of 4-0-33-3. Chasing this target will be a big test for the Mumbai Indians side.

UP Warriorz - 159/6

