Shikhar Dhawan highlighted India's dominant batting performance against the Netherlands in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to wish fans on the occasion of Diwali. The left-hander, who missed out on selection in India's squad for Cricket World Cup 2023, thoroughly enjoyed the performance which saw all top five of the batting order go past 50 with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul scoring sparkling centuries. Taking to social media, Dhawan wrote, "Urgent Attn! Dear Courts Team India has lit FIRE CRACKERS at #ChinnaswamyStadium today... Kindly look into it. HAHA Happy Diwali to Everyone." Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Celebrate Diwali Ahead of Netherlands Clash in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (See Pics).

Shikhar Dhawan Wishes Fans on Diwali

Urgent Attn! Dear Courts Team India has lit FIRE CRACKERS at #ChinnaswamyStadium today... Kindly look into it. HAHA🔥 Happy Diwali to Everyone🪔 #HappyDiwali #CWC2023 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 12, 2023

