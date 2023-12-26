ICC denied Usman Khawaja permission to put a Dove sticker on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan. The black dove logo was accompanied by a reference to article one of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. Despite being denied permission, Khawaja, who refused to back down from the fight, was spotted wearing shoes with the names of his daughters Aisha and Ayla on them. Usman Khawaja Hits Out at ICC for ‘Double Standards’ After Ban on His Dove Logo, Shares Social Media Post on Cricketers With Symbols on Their Bats.

Usman Khawaja Wears Shoes With Names of His Daughters

Usman Khawaja has the names of his children on his shoes today #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/g7Aadc2g18 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)