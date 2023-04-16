Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer smashed a brilliant century against Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. With Iyer's terrific innings, KKR posted a big total of 185-6 in their twenty-over quota. After this century, Venkatesh Iyer has now become the IPL 2023 Orange Cap holder. Iyer has scored 234 runs in 5 matches so far. Venkatesh Iyer Becomes Second Kolkata Knight Riders Batter After Brendon McCullum to Score IPL Hundred, Achieves Feat During MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

Venkatesh Iyer Becomes IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder After His Century

Venkatesh Iyer is now the Orange Cap holder of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/jVbkPZBcdI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)