Venkatesh Iyer made history in the Indian Premier League when he became the second KKR batter to score a hundred after Brendon McCullum. After being retained, the left-hander did not have a great season in 2022 but has batted with confidence and style this year. This was also his first hundred in T20s. The left-hander got to the mark off 49 balls with five fours and nine sixes to his name. This was also the second hundred of IPL 2023 after Harry Brook's century against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Father-Son Coincidence! Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar Record Identical Number of Runs Conceded in Maiden Over Bowled in IPL.

Venkatesh Iyer Scores Hundred

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)