Nitish Kumar Reddy's father Mutyala Reddy opened up the anxious moments right before his son smashed his maiden international century on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test on December 28. The all-rounder was in superb form and batted with a lot of composure against a quality Australian attack. His century and partnership with Washington Sundar helped revive India's innings. After Nitish Kumar Reddy scored his century, his father had tears in his eyes and celebrated the moment. While being interviewed by Adam Gilchrist, the all-rounder's father said he was very tensed, "Last wicket Mohammed Siraj, very tension tension."Nitish Kumar Reddy's Father in Tears as He Celebrates Son's Maiden Century in International Cricket During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Father Reveals Anxious Moments When his Son Was on 99

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)