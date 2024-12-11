Legendary India cricketer Virat Kohli and famous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Wednesday, December 11. After dating for several years, Virat tied the knot with Anushka in Italy on December 11, 2017, where they invited close friends and family members. The couple has often showcased their love for each other on their social media handles. Virat and Anushka became parents for the first time on January 11, 2021, when they welcomed a baby girl named Vamika. Earlier this year, on February 15, the couple was blessed with a baby boy named Akaay. On their seventh wedding anniversary, fans wished 'Virushka' on social handles to showcase their love for them. 'Virat Kohli Should Try and Hone in On What Sachin Tendulkar Did at SCG', Adam Gilchrist's Advice For Star Indian Batter To Overcome Failures From Pink-Ball Test In Ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Happy 7th Wedding Anniversary!

Happy 7th anniversary virushka 👫 Eternal love ❤️#ViratKohli#AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/Y6kQEzEWut

Happy 7th 'Virushka'

— Nenu paapini (@relangi_mavayaa) December 10, 2024

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Anniversary!

Special Wishes for Virat-Anushka!

From meeting during an ad shoot to blowing kisses in stadiums, to facing criticism together, to getting married and having a beautiful family. You said fairytale I heard Virushka 🩶#ViratKohli#AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/jZsVYfskq4

Fans Share Wishes for 'Virushka'

