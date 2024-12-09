Virat Kohli's perennial problem of fishing outside the off-stump became the batter's undoing in the recently concluded IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 at Adelaide, where the Indian cricketer got dismissed poking on the fourth stump and getting out cheaply, a problem that the great Sachin Tendulkar, too, suffered during his 2003-04 tour, where eventually the maestro erased his famous off-drive from his repertoire during his 241* knock at Sydney Cricket Ground, something that former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has advised the RCB-player follow. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Scott Boland Dismisses Star Indian Batter As Cricketer Suffers Twin Failures In Ongoing IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

Check Out Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Knock At SCG

A masterful innings from a masterful player.

Tendulkar struck a memorable 241* at Sydney during India's 2003-04 series, where in the final Test, the legend showcased immense mental strength and perseverance, opting not to play a single cover drive.

Kohli has often been guilty of giving his wicket away in a similar pattern, which has become a hot debate in the cricketing circle, which now even Gilchrist has opined on. Speaking to Crizbuzz, the former Australian wicketkeeper-batter mentioned that Kohli should pick a leaf out of Tendulkar's playbook from his SCG knock, and play the patience game in the remaining three BGT 2024-25 Tests, and come back into form, which the Indian star found in Perth encounter. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Michell Starc Dismiss Star India Batsman With a Beautiful Delivery During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test

"The biggest battle, is not with what's coming towards you from the bowler or the skill of the opposition, it's more about battle between your ears. So, not suggesting that Virat scrambled any sense, but maybe he's got to try and hone in on what Sachin Tendulkar did at the SCG. And say 'right he'd say, right, I'm not gonna go chase anything outside off stump. You come to me.', Gilchrist stated.

The IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 starts on December 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane, where Kohli averages merely 10 from one match, which could be a sign of worry for Team India heading into the crucial tie.

