Virat Kohli became the first captain in T20 cricket to reach 6500 runs, as he achieved the feat during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 20. The right-hander now has achieved this feat in 186 innings. Second to him on this list is MS Dhoni, who has 6176 runs. This was also Kohli's fourth in IPL 2023. The star batter got to his mark in 40 balls with five fours to his name. Kohli had a great start to this knock, hitting some fine shots in the powerplay before looking to find the gaps after the field restrictions. 'Captain Kohli Is Back!' Twitterati Can't Keep Calm After Virat Kohli Returns As RCB Captain in IPL 2023 Match Against Punjab Kings.

Virat Kohli Achieves Unique Record

Virat Kohli becomes the first captain to reach 6500 runs in T20s. Most runs as captain in T20s: 6501* - Kohli (186 innings) 6176 - MS Dhoni (273) 5489 - Rohit Sharma (202) 5174 - Aaron Finch (168) 4242 - Gautam Gambhir (166) — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) April 20, 2023

