Rahul Dravid has been the coach of the India national cricket team for three years. He coached Virat Kohli and co from 2021 to 2024 and won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with them. After ending his Team India stint, Dravid is currently the head coach of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dravid came into the field when RCB were practicing and met Virat Kohli. Kohli was elated and hugged Dravid who is currently moving through a wheelchair after getting injured while playing cricket with his son. Fans loved their bond and made the video viral on social media. Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Score 1000 Boundaries in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Meets Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Hugs Him

