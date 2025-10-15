Virat Kohli is known for his kind-hearted personality off the field, which was in full display as Team India departed for Australia for the IND vs AUS ODI 2025. Kohli, who occupies the front seat in the team bus, obliged to a RCB fan's request and asked the manager to bring in the poster from the supporter in front of the crowd for an autograph. The fan wore an RCB jersey, fit handed out the poster to the manager, after which Kohli signed and returned the cherished possession to the fan before the team left for the hotel upon arrival in Mumbai. IND vs AUS 2025: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Depart With Team India for Australia Tour (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Obligies To Fan Request

Virat Kohli and Team India have left for Australia from Delhi today💕 pic.twitter.com/KgDo1i1sMG — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) October 15, 2025

