Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the biggest icons of cricket and sport in general across the world. The star cricketer had a strong message for his fans as he shared a picture of his class 10 CBSE marksheet. The former captain, who was a student of Savior Convent School in Paschim Vihar, showed his marks in all subjects, which included Mathematics, Science, English, Hindi and Social Science, as he shared the photo with the caption, "It's funny how the things that add the least to your mark sheet, add the most to your character." Kohli was referring to sports, where he has established himself to be one of the greatest. The picture of his marksheet has gone viral on social media after Kohli shared it on the Koo app.

Virat Kohli Shares Picture of His Marksheet

Virat Kohli's 10th class marksheet. pic.twitter.com/FNuCbUPsTB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 30, 2023

